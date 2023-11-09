The Rise of Film Professionalization: The Impact and Importance of ‘Training Camps’ in the Industry

The film industry is paying more attention to cultivating “professionals” through the establishment of specialized training camps for various aspects of filmmaking. The latest addition to this trend is the sci-fi film training camp “Little Moss Project,” which was announced after the Chengdu Science Fiction Conference. This training camp, named after the intelligent computer MOSS from “The Wandering Earth 2,” has generated significant buzz in the industry.

Led by notable figures such as Liu Cixin, Guo Fan, and Wang Hongwei, the “Little Moss Project” is just one of several film and television training camps that have sprung up recently. Other prominent examples include the “Fengshen Training Camp” directed by Wu Ershan and the “Yingwutang Action Performance Special Training Camp” led by Wu Jing. These camps aim to provide targeted training for individuals who are interested in pursuing careers in specific areas of filmmaking.

One of the main reasons for this wave of “training camp craze” is the growing demand for specialized talent in the film industry. With advancements in film technology, the emphasis has shifted from what can be shot to the creation of compelling and imaginative stories. As a result, there is a particular need for specialized science fiction film screenwriters, which is the focus of the first phase of the “Little Moss Project.”

In addition to addressing the need for specialized talent, the film industry is also looking to cultivate “all-round talents” who can adapt to various film types. This shift reflects the industry’s move towards projectization, standardization, and process. The ultimate goal is to have individuals in each position utilize their professional skills to create art, perform their duties, and collaborate effectively.

The establishment of these specialized training camps marks an important step in the professionalization and industrialization of the film industry. As such, they may potentially become a paradigm for talent training in the industry, contributing to the continued growth and success of Chinese films.