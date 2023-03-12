Dwight McNeil’s goal after 35 seconds was Everton’s quickest of the season

Sean Dyche said Everton’s “resilience” and “mentality” is growing after Dwight McNeil’s first-minute goal earned his side a priceless victory over Brentford.

The Blues started the day 18th but capitalised on teams around them failing to win by moving out of the Premier League relegation zone, leaping two points and three places above trouble.

McNeil’s delightful strike after just 35 seconds gave the hosts the perfect start, rasping a finish across goal which nestled into the far corner.

Buoyed by a vocal crowd, the home side were swarming all over the Bees and created much the better chances with Demarai Gray seeing a second goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

Brentford looked to salvage something from the game but were not at their best, Ethan Pinnock having a header cleared off the line by McNeil and Kevin Schade heading wide at the far post as their 12-match unbeaten run ended.

Manager Dyche said: “I spoke to the players and media about building a firmer mentality in my way and my thinking of football.

“The players are adapting, working hard, but we are finding that balance in making the defence more resilient and creating more chances.

“There is no lack of effort since I have been here and the crowd play a massive part for us in the end. They are on it – the energy from them helps the players enormously, but it is just another step.

“Wins are to be enjoyed in the Premier League. There are strong signs that the mentality is growing.”

Battling Toffees given hope

Dyche said “every” league game is now a must-win as he looks to preserve Everton’s top-flight status.

But after seeing Bournemouth beat Liverpool earlier on Saturday, then Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Leeds all dropping points around them, the Toffees needed a win.

A gritty, battling performance allowed them to hold on to McNeil’s first-minute goal to collect their third 1-0 victory in seven games since Dyche’s appointment in January.

After 26 games this season Everton had 22 points, identical to the same stage under Frank Lampard last term when the former Chelsea boss guided them to safety.

Five victories in their remaining games was sufficient on that occasion, and now they have real hope of doing the same under the ex-Burnley manager – with Dyche’s former Clarets player McNeil the match-winner at Goodison Park.

Everton should have been out of sight but Michael Keane headed wide when the goal was gaping after beating David Raya to the ball, while Amadou Onana screwed over from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.

The lively Gray – who was unlucky to have a goal chalked off – saw a low shot saved by Raya and the Brentford goalkeeper also kept out Alex Iwobi’s close-range effort from the resulting corner.

“The win was satisfying for different reasons,” said Dyche. “The first half we were very good, you could arguably say we should have gone more in front – we were effective.

“In the second half they were a team 12 unbeaten, a good outfit that has matured and they came back into it.

“It was good play from them. They ask questions of you with some very good players. It gets nervy but we gave them too many turnovers with the ball. You have to find ways of winning Premier League matches.”

Thomas Frank’s side last lost in the Premier League back in October but were second best for large periods as their run came to an end.

Striker Ivan Toney was well shackled by Everton’s centre-halves, while Rico Henry had a header blocked on the line by Seamus Coleman.

With the visitors in desperate search of an equaliser keeper Raya trotted upfield in injury time, but sent a free header from 10 yards past the post.

Frank said: “I don’t know how many teams in the last five years have gone 12 unbeaten in the Premier League, apart from Manchester City and Liverpool.

“But that is the past and for the history books. Now in the dressing room we have to make sure we are so determined and willing to bounce back on Wednesday [against Southampton]”.

Player of the match McNeil Dwight McNeil Everton Squad number7Player nameMcNeil Squad number23Player nameColeman Squad number2Player nameTarkowski Squad number19Player nameMykolenko Squad number11Player nameGray Squad number16Player nameDoucoure Squad number22Player nameGodfrey Squad number17Player nameIwobi Squad number27Player nameGueye Squad number8Player nameDrunk Squad number1Player namePickford Squad number5Player nameKeane Squad number20Player nameMaupay Squad number26Player nameDavies Brentford Squad number17Player nameToney Squad number1Player nameRaya Squad number2Player nameHickey Squad number16Player nameMee Squad number8Player nameJensen Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard Squad number19Player nameMbeumo Squad number6Player nameNørgaard Squad number3Player nameHenry Squad number27Player nameJanet Squad number5Player namePinnock Squad number11Player nameHe warned Squad number9Player nameInjury Squad number10Player nameDasilva Squad number15Player nameLook Squad number14Player nameGhoddos

Line-ups Everton Formation 4-5-1 1Pickford 23Coleman5Keane2Tarkowski22Godfrey 17Iwobi16Doucoure27Gueye8Drunk7McNeil 11Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Booked at 61mins

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski

22 Godfrey

17 Iwobi Substituted for Mykolenko at 90+2′ minutes

16 Doucoure Booked at 70mins

27 Gueye

8 Drunk Substituted for Davies at 80′ minutes

7 McNeil

11 Gray Substituted for Maupay at 86′ minutes Substitutes 4 Holgate

13 Mina

15 Begovic

19 Mykolenko

20 Maupay

26 Davies

30 Coady

37 Garner

50 Simms Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1Raya 2Hickey5Pinnock16Mee3Henry 27Janet6Nørgaard8Jensen 19Mbeumo17Toney24Damsgaard 1 Raya

2 Hickey Substituted for He warned at 74′ minutes

5 Pinnock

16 Mee

3 Henry Substituted for Ghoddos at 86′ minutes

27 Janet

6 Nørgaard Booked at 45mins Substituted for Look at 74′ minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Injury at 62′ minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney

24 Damsgaard Substituted for Dasilva at 62′ minutes Substitutes 9 Injury

10 Dasilva

11 He warned

14 Ghoddos

15 Look

18 Jansson

20 Ajer

26 Baptiste

34 Cox Live Text Match ends, Everton 1, Brentford 0. Second Half ends, Everton 1, Brentford 0. Foul by Yoane Wissa (Brentford). Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. David Raya (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross following a corner. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko. Substitution, Everton. Vitaliy Mykolenko replaces Alex Iwobi. Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Tarkowski. Attempt blocked. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton). Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Rico Henry. Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Demarai Gray. Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford). Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Offside, Everton. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Abdoulaye Doucouré is caught offside. Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).