LONDON – Unaccompanied children would also be arrested and expelled, according to the anti-migrant law which will be debated starting Monday in the British parliament. Wanted by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to stop illegal immigration in United Kingdomamong other things, the project provides for the detention of families with minors and would allow for the expulsion of minor children without parents, if their country of origin is deemed safe.

