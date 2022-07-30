Home Sports Everton, the volunteer fan for Ukraine enters and scores a penalty – Sport – Football
Sports

Everton, the volunteer fan for Ukraine enters and scores a penalty – Sport – Football

by admin
Everton, the volunteer fan for Ukraine enters and scores a penalty – Sport – Football

Liverpool, 30 July 2022 – In early March, Paul Stratton he had ended up in the headlines of the English news for his help to the Ukrainian displaced people, fleeing because of the outbreak of the war. The Liverpool city clerk, with his car, had gone to Poland, to Przemysl, to offer his contribution. “I couldn’t stay home doing nothing”, his testimony. For days, Paul and his brother volunteered. A gesture that has not escaped anyone, not even theEverton, of which Stratton is a great fan. And so, at the first useful opportunity, the club wanted to celebrate and thank Paul in his own way, giving him a wonderful joy: that of entering the green field of Goodison Park for a friendly match and taking a penalty, transforming him.

The story of the moment

The test in question was the one with the Dynamo Kiev, nicknamed “the match for peace”. First the hug and a few words exchanged with the Toffees coach, Frank Lampard, then the entrance on the green playing field with the shirt number 38 to beat the penalty and get the satisfaction of scoring (with the opposing goalkeeper completely motionless). Finally, the race under the curve, kneeling and kissing the Everton crest, with the home players hugging him. An indescribable emotion for Paul, on the sidelines of the victory of his heroes against Dinamo, who had already conceded three goals before the penalty shot by Stratton.

Read also: Serie A, today’s friendlies

See also  Ukraine, the Russian reporter who is with Kiev: "But Zelensky has his faults" - Foreign

You may also like

2022 Beijing Citizen Orienteering Race held in Shougang...

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave on loan and...

Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski furious with Bayern

Three years ago, 1 for 12 was more...

Three brothers, one passion Asia at 15 goes...

Zhu Lin misses quarter-finals at Prague Open

Traffic August 2022, the days with a red...

2022 National U Series Weightlifting Championship kicks off...

The top 10 Belgian players in Serie A:...

The Beijing Winter Olympics ignited the summer ice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy