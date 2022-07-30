Liverpool, 30 July 2022 – In early March, Paul Stratton he had ended up in the headlines of the English news for his help to the Ukrainian displaced people, fleeing because of the outbreak of the war. The Liverpool city clerk, with his car, had gone to Poland, to Przemysl, to offer his contribution. “I couldn’t stay home doing nothing”, his testimony. For days, Paul and his brother volunteered. A gesture that has not escaped anyone, not even theEverton, of which Stratton is a great fan. And so, at the first useful opportunity, the club wanted to celebrate and thank Paul in his own way, giving him a wonderful joy: that of entering the green field of Goodison Park for a friendly match and taking a penalty, transforming him.

The story of the moment

The test in question was the one with the Dynamo Kiev, nicknamed “the match for peace”. First the hug and a few words exchanged with the Toffees coach, Frank Lampard, then the entrance on the green playing field with the shirt number 38 to beat the penalty and get the satisfaction of scoring (with the opposing goalkeeper completely motionless). Finally, the race under the curve, kneeling and kissing the Everton crest, with the home players hugging him. An indescribable emotion for Paul, on the sidelines of the victory of his heroes against Dinamo, who had already conceded three goals before the penalty shot by Stratton.

