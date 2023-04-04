Home Sports Everton-Tottenham 1-1, goals and highlights: Keane responds to Kane
Everton-Tottenham 1-1, goals and highlights: Keane responds to Kane

Everton-Tottenham 1-1, goals and highlights: Keane responds to Kane

In the first post Conte with Cristian Stellini on the bench, the Spurs do not go beyond the 1-1 draw against Everton and are unable to detach Newcastle and Manchester United in the Champions League fight. Kane unlocks the match from a penalty, but in the 90th minute the toffees equalize with Keane’s shot from outside

Debut with a draw for Cristian Stellini at the helm of Tottenham. The Spurs, in their first outing after the sacking of Antonio Conte replaced by his former assistant, did not go beyond a 1-1 draw at Godison Park againstEverton, thus failing to leapfrog Newcastle and Manchester United into third place in the table. A point with several regrets for Tottenham who had the game in control, ahead by a goal and a man, but reached in the 90th minute with the incredible goal of Michael Keane.

The story of the match

The first half at Goodison Park is very intense, with opportunities on both sides. The first chance came from Everton with Gray’s shot from the edge just wide, then the double chance for Tottenham with Kane touching the opening goal first with a shot from close range (miracle intervention by Keane) and then with a head kick. The match, however, explodes in the second half. Everything revolves around Doucoure’s red card in the 58th minute, expelled for slapping Kane after a heated argument. Ten minutes go by and Everton commits another naivety. Inside the area, Keane extends Romero who was back to goal: it’s a penalty. From the disk Kane is not wrong. Having acquired the advantage, however, the Spurs lowered their center of gravity too much and suffered the offensives of Everton, in 10 men. Two minutes from the end the new turning point. The referee sends another red card, but this time to Lucas Moura who, having entered seven minutes earlier, knocks Keane down with a deranged entrance. Just the Everton defender becomes the hero of the evening, equalizing the score in the 90th minute with a broadside from 25 meters under the top corner. The epilogue of a roller coaster game.

