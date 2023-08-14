Home » Experts have found the recipe for Copenhagen! A big gun can move Sparta forward
Experts have found the recipe for Copenhagen! A big gun can move Sparta forward

Summer is on the lookout! Football Sparta will start on Tuesday evening for the rematch of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League against Danish Copenhagen. Will the leader of the Fortuna league continue to live his dream of participating in the basic group of the most prestigious European club competition? The first duel in Denmark ended 0:0. “Sparta will not want to score a goal even at home. The path to progress leads through a solid defensive, but also an active concept, Sparta must not retreat from an active style of play,” says Jiří Lizec, football expert Sport.cz in the Přímák program “I expect a similar picture as in Copenhagen. It will be a tactical battle, the standard scores can decide , Sparta helped themselves with those in Jablonec as well,” guesses Martin Frýdek, the legendary midfielder of Letenské.

