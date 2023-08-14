Killed by the ex in Silandro, he had quit to follow her – News

At the end of July, Omer Cim, the 28-year-old man arrested yesterday after a chase on the Resia pass and under investigation for the death of 20-year-old Celine Frei Matzhol, had resigned from the Laces hotel where he worked as a handyman, to shadow the former. She, who had found the strength to leave that violent companion, had told her friends about it in recent weeks, with whom she wanted to celebrate the end of that toxic relationship by organizing a breakfast together. But he didn’t have time to do it: yesterday morning her mother had reported her missing, and a few hours later the girl’s body had been found lifeless in Cim’s apartment, in Silandro, where a knife had also been found that investigators speculate it could be the murder weapon.



