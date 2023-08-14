Home » Siner, like Djokovic, chose tennis instead of skiing Sport
Janik Siner was also talented in skiing, but he chose to play tennis.

Source: Profimedia

Janik Siner (21) won his first Masters title. In the final of the tournament in Toronto, he defeated Alex de Minoro (6:4, 6:1) and thus became the youngest Italian to win the trophy in tournaments from the 1000 series. At the press conference after the match, he revealed something that many did not know – that was able to engage in skiing.

Similar to Novak Djokovic, who grew up on Kopaonik and was successful in that sport, Janik also decided to pick up a racket. Why? The reason is simple. “In tennis, you don’t have to be afraid of anything, because nothing can happen. When skiing, if you fall, you never know if you broke something. If you miss one ball here you still have a chance to win. There, if you make one mistake during the race, you have no chance to win,” Siner explained vividly.

Sinner will celebrate his 22nd birthday on August 16th and there is a chance he will be on the field in Cincinnati that day. “I already gave myself a nice present. If I am on the field it will be the third year in a row that I play on my birthday. It’s the best gift for me, because I love what I do,” Siner concluded. It is Novak and Janik who could “cross rackets” in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Cincinnati.

