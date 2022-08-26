In the first working session at Spa the Spaniard best time ahead of his teammate and the Dutchman who will start from the bottom on Sunday for the change of power unit. Quart Russell with Mercedes

by the correspondent Giusto Ferronato – spa (belgium)

Ferrari got off to a good start in Spa: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the best time in the first free practice session of the Belgian GP. Sainz in 1’46 “538 preceded by 69 thousandths the red of the Monegasque who however starts the weekend uphill, given that the change of power unit (the fifth of the season) will penalize him and will see him start from the back of the grid.

barrage of penalties — A choice also made by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, third in the first session: the world champion and his team, with an 80-point advantage in the standings over Leclerc, decided to mount the fourth unit here. A curious GP is therefore announced, with the two protagonists of the fight for the title who will see it from the back of the grid on Sunday. Spa is a track that allows a lot of overtaking, it is therefore logical to decide to take a penalty here and so have also decided Lando Norris with McLaren, Esteban Ocon with Alpine, Valtteri Bottas with Alfa and Mick Schumacher with Haas. A barrage of penalties that will make the starting grid a puzzle.

the occasion — A racing opportunity for Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Mercedes, which have George Russell in fourth position ahead of Stroll and Albon in a session that took place on a dry track and then wet in the last 5 minutes. Short interruption to remove Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, which stopped due to an electrical problem. Ninth place for Lewis Hamilton’s other Mercedes. See also Tokyo Olympics: empty stadium, infections and tense nerves. The Games that nobody wants are starting