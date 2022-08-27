In the second Free Practice session in the Belgian F1 GP, the best time is set by Max Verstappen. And not even slightly: his advantage over second in class, needless to say Charles Leclerc, is over 8 tenths (0.862). All the others detached by more than a second. For what it’s worth, here and this weekend, the dry weather. Given that both contenders for the World Championship will start at the bottom of the grid, both Max and Charles penalized for changes in various components of their power units. And like them, Lando Norris, author of the third time this afternoon, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will also be relegated.