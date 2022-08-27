Home Sports F1 GP Belgium, Verstappen best time in FP2, the results
Max, over 8 tenths faster than Leclerc, but with the penalties that will force them both to start from the back, race pace counts much more. Which is good for Ferrari and gives Sainz the role of favorite for Sunday’s race

In the second Free Practice session in the Belgian F1 GP, the best time is set by Max Verstappen. And not even slightly: his advantage over second in class, needless to say Charles Leclerc, is over 8 tenths (0.862). All the others detached by more than a second. For what it’s worth, here and this weekend, the dry weather. Given that both contenders for the World Championship will start at the bottom of the grid, both Max and Charles penalized for changes in various components of their power units. And like them, Lando Norris, author of the third time this afternoon, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will also be relegated.

Carlos lurking

It is therefore more significant to underline Ferrari’s good race pace, in a session in which soon everyone focused more on that. With even a little of that fine drizzle that is typical of the Ardennes. Data that give Carlos Sainz (+1 ”142 in FP2) the role of favorite for the race. Logically with Sergio Perez and the two Mercedes as the main antagonists, waiting to understand how the recovery of Max and Charles could be. But Perez has made several adjustments, so his 10th time (+1 “839) doesn’t make much sense.

