Aerodynamic evolution for the struggling W13, with the aim of recovering performance and solving the porpoising problem

Paolo Filisetti

In Formula 1 it is often the less obvious changes that determine, in terms of performance, a tangible gain. To this it seems correct to add that this year most of the significant changes are concentrated in the part hidden from prying eyes, namely the bottom of the car. For the stage in France, Mercedes was expected to introduce a series of changes, many concentrated on the bottom, alongside others apparently insignificant, but visible. One of these, in fact the only one that it was possible to grasp the adoption on the w13s of Hamilton and Russell, concerns a slight evolution at the level of the front end of the nose.

Less pressure under the bottom — In practice, the clue that highlights other differences is the presence of a new passenger compartment ventilation outlet. Which in the evolved version is characterized by a vertical section, opposite to the previous horizontal one. In parallel, it appears that the central section of the wing profile has a more extended flat course than the previous version. Basically, the slight central spoon profile is less accentuated, in favor of a lower resistance to advancement, also inducing a different lower pressure, which according to rumors, would also be functional to contain the pressure conditions under the bottom that tend to trigger porpoising.

More security towards the Directive 39 — In essence, it can therefore be correctly argued that the changes made to the W13 have also (this has proved true for practically everyone) not only pursued the performance objective, but also that of containing hopping in anticipation of the implementation of Directive 39 issued. from the FIA ​​on the occasion of the Canadian GP and in force starting from Spa. See also Kerr: Curry is our magician, Duncan is the face of the team – yqqlm