Bologna, 27 July 2022 – The F1 with the Hungarian GP. There is no peace for the Ferrari. The car continues to be very competitive and fast, but there is always a hitch that prevents it from hanging up Verstappen and Red Bull at the top of the world rankings. Between errors of the wall, technical failures and errors of Leclerc (Imola and Le Castellet), the red finds herself chasing and increasingly detached from her rivals. It’s a shame because the engineers did a great job on building the car and it showed in the last few races. From Friday to Sunday last race weekend before a month of summer break: we run in Budapest. Ferrari seeks immediate redemption.

Fixtures and results – Standings

Circuit

The Hungaroring is now a historic circuit in the Formula 1 world championship. First grand prix in 1986 and some changes made in the following decades, especially on the first two corners to try to make overtaking more feasible. This is the classic tortuous 4,381 meter track that actually allows you to overtake only on the starting straight, thanks to Drs, then the rest is a succession of curves and counter curves to be connected with extreme precision. A good balance will be needed, perhaps at the expense of power as it is difficult to overtake. Whoever makes the pole will have a good chance of victory. There are two Drs areas, on the main straight towards curve 1 and on the following extension towards the bend of curve 2. The race will cover 70 laps for a total of 306 kilometers. Lewis record lap Hamilton in 1’16 “627 established in 2020.

TV schedules

Classic weekend without sprint race, therefore with three free practice sessions, qualifying and race. It starts on Friday with free practice 1 at 2 pm and free practice 2 at 5 pm, Saturday free practice 3 at 1 pm and qualifying at 4 pm, Sunday race at 3 pm All live on Sky Sport Formula 1, channel 207, and Sky Sport 1, channel 201 , in streaming on Sky Go and Non Tv. Deferred unencrypted on Tv 8 for qualifying and race.

Sky schedule

Friday 29th July 2022

2 pm: Free Practice 1

5 pm: Free Practice 2

Saturday 30th July 2022

1 pm: Free Practice 3

4 pm: Qualifications

Sunday 31st July 2022

3 pm: Race

TV8 Schedule (Deferred)

Saturday 30th July

Qualifications: 18:30

Sunday 31st July

Race: 18:00

Read also – French GP, Sainz: “Without penalty I had step to win”