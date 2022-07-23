Verstappen’s team seems to be looking for the perfect balance after the recent changes: the paradox is that Newey “took inspiration” from Ferrari and now the RB18 seems to struggle with performance. Here because
Paolo Filisetti
– le castellet (france)
Has the Red Bull Rb18 lost its soul? Maybe yes, if by soul we mean the DNA intrinsic to the single-seater project. As is well known, the RB18 has been considered the most aerodynamically efficient car on the grid since the beginning of the season. A record that Ferrari has gradually tried to get closer to, reducing the gap that separated the F1-75 from the Milton Keynes team car at its debut.