F1, the new Live app debuts on Sky. To follow the GP as on the track – breaking latest news

Debut in the Baku GP: it will be possible to follow the onboards of twenty cars, see the duels with the «Battle Channel» function and the highlights in real time

It will be like being on the track. With the sounds of the engine, the onboard cameras of each car, the shot from the driver’s point of view, the corners and the braking. Racing on TV had never been so realistic, with the new Live Interactive App dedicated to F1 presented by Sky, making its debut in the Azerbaijan GP this weekend.

It will be available through the green button on the Sky Q remote control and/or the Sky Glass interactivity status. There are several possible methods. That “Race Control” allows you to look at each lap from the driver’s perspective, choosing from the winds on the track. By activating this option, the stream of images transmitted by the camera placed on each single-seater will be broadcast. Without commentary, with the raw «sound». Then there is the “Battle Channel” to follow the duels up close, from the view of the first three riders in the tussle. Then there’s the real-time highlights function, so you don’t miss a single moment. With the possibility of reviewing overtaking and key moments of the race, collected in available clips.

In addition to all this, you will always have the possibility of accessing On board Sky at any time, the function that shows the view of the pilot chosen by the Sky director with live commentary, the Race Split, 4 screens in one to follow the race (the live images, On Board Sky, times and Race Tracker), results and standings.