The second evening of the round of 16 of the FA Cup offers the surprising defeat of Tottenham on the field of Sheffield Utd, a Championship club, but above all the fairy tale of Grimsby, a low-ranking team in the fourth series but able to eliminate Southampton. Now he will face De Zerbi’s Brighton. Manchester United and Burnley celebrate in the 90th minute against West Ham and Fleetwood. In the quarter-finals, the Premier League teams will be just four out of eight