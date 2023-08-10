Fabien Galthié before the second test against Scotland: “We have a vision”

“Why did you decide to field your so-called “premium” team against Scotland on Saturday (9:05 p.m.)?

It’s a team composition that is part of our vision and the strategy put in place as part of our preparation. There was a preparation without a match and there are the preparation matches. It is a vision of transition. In our choices, we take into account the past season, the number of matches played, the background of the players, the experience in the France team and the transition before the start of the competition. These choices are dictated by a physiological and rugby aspect, in the past but also in the present.

I repeat, we are in preparation. The goal is to prepare. The planning for the four years is driven by a vision. We must take into account the physical condition of the players. We will also have to adapt to our forecasts. We hold them with leeway. There have been some changes from our forecast.

Why did you opt for a 6-2 bench?

We practice different scenarios. We work the 6-2 because we adapt. We want to put players on the field, mix the group. It’s part of our preparation. The team corresponds to our expectations and our desire for coherent construction. There is no longer a “premium” team. It is a France group which is preparing for the World Cup. To return to the bench in 6-2, Sekou Macalou resumes his versatile role in the third line and on the wing. Louis Bielle-Biarey can also play in different positions (winger and fullback). And even Paul Boudehent (aligned in the third row) who has already helped out in the center with La Rochelle.

“The composition against New Zealand is impossible to say today. We are not even halfway through the warm-up matches”

Can this starting fifteen, with one or two exceptions, look like the one that will start the World Cup against New Zealand on September 8?

It’s impossible to say today! We are not even halfway through the preparation matches. After our four preparation matches, we will have a week of recovery. In a game, anything can happen. We are getting ready. We let people comment, anticipate the team that will start the competition. We will have to wait for the announcement of our team composition for this match against the Blacks. We still have a lot to live for.

Can we nevertheless expect changes against Fiji (August 19) to then find the “premium” team against Australia (August 27)?

We will first play this match and then we will talk about Fiji. There may be injuries. There will be returns on the ground, there will be changes. A game every fortnight is interesting in terms of preparation and management. We do not force players who have small negative signals. We can no longer do it in competition. We are in a period of management and preparation. Once again, it proves that the France group is the most suitable vocabulary for our team and its state of mind.

A point on the injured and in particular Paul Willemse who is spared and Romain Taofifenua who is injured. Aren’t you worried about your second line?

Paul was spared because he did not meet all the tests he carried out at the start of the week. We are not going to force his participation in the match. He was a candidate, he will follow a preparation protocol at Capbreton and he will be on the pitch on Monday to prepare for the match against Fiji. It’s perfect ! We are preparing for complications. Almost all of our right side of the pack is in care. It’s perfect, it forces us to find solutions. This will allow Bastien Chalureau to develop and Florian Verhaeghe to gain experience. Romain (Taofifenua) continues an adapted recovery.

“In his first match, Paul Boudehent met our expectations on the offensive and defensive levels. And Dorian Aldegheri deserved to come back for this number 3”

A word on the choices of Boudehent, Aldegheri and Villière in your starting team?

We have to be fair in the construction of our group. We could have put Gabin (Villière) from the previous week. He was very good during the “preparation” part. We wanted to push the cursor to develop it personally and collectively for another week. He has good feelings despite the few matches he played last year.

Paul (Boudehent) had a great end to the season with La Rochelle. He is preparing well and in his first match, he met our expectations offensively and defensively. He recovered well. In the composition of our third line, it is interesting to keep him to find a balance with Ollivon and Alldritt.

Finally, Dorian (Aldegheri) deserved to come back for this number 3. He had a good first half at Twichenham during the Tournament but could not continue because he was injured. There is a nice emulation. »

