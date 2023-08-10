When is the best time to return to work after vacation | Magazine

When is the best time to return to work after vacation? Everyone thinks that the working week should start on Monday – big mistake!

You’re back from vacation. You don’t have the energy to work, you’re tired, a little moody, and already after a few working days you feel as if you didn’t even go on vacation. There are many reasons.

“The first factor is up to us, that is, what was our condition before the vacation. And what is our condition in general, and how do we deal with stress. On the other hand, there is the job, whether that job suits us at all, whether we like that job. If we love, then it is a rare situation that we find it difficult to go to the same. And the third thing is what kind of vacation it was“, emphasizes Dr. Roberto Grujičić from the Institute for Mental Health.

And in order for it to be good, we have to use it for resting, and not for completing various jobs. During it, experts advise you to reduce the use of the phone, as well as continuously responding to incoming emails.

“The stress that keeps us attentive throughout the week while we are at work is also reflected during our vacation. Some people cannot let go and then even switching off would be more stressful than just staying on those networks, e-mails. It is recommended to reduce it by 50 percent and more,” adds Dr. Grujičić.

Start work in the middle of the week, is one of the experts’ tips for an easier return to work.

“Each person during the years of working experience can assess which method of returning to work is adequate. What is not recommended is to return from vacation on Sunday and return to work on Monday. This is not a recommendation, we need to return to our everyday life, our reality at least two or three days before starting work.“, advises Dr. Roberto Grujičić.

Experts recommend that the vacation should last three weeks, however, there are few who decide to do so or their obligations do not allow it.

