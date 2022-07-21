Home Sports Fabio Capello votes for Serie A attacks: Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Rome …
The former Milan and Real Madrid coach judges the guns of our league: Milan needs a shot, Napoli goes where Osimhen takes him, Vlahovic is no longer alone and that Rome that …

In the front row is Inter, Juve and Roma immediately follow: Fabio Capello draws his podium of the Serie A attacks. When he reviews the attacking departments of our league, he speaks both as a coach and as a commentator. He puts the Lu-La in front of everyone, because “Romelu is unstoppable”. He is very intrigued by Mourinho’s project in Rome, he expects Milan to place a shot at De Ketelaere to align themselves with the competition. He wants to see how much Osimhen can grow in Naples and how much Sarri’s hand will weigh in Lazio. He always keeps Atalanta under observation, “which has now become a beautiful reality”. Then he plays: “And maybe score and have fun …”.

