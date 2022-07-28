UDINE. “I have a job to do.” Clear ideas for Fabio Mian, the return horse for the Apu Old Wild West who tries again the assault on promotion after two lost play-off finals.

Moraro’s winger, born in 1992, was presented yesterday by the Juventus club and explained the reasons that led him to accept the Udinese proposal.

WANT TO WIN

Mian returns to wear the APU uniform after wearing it in the play-offs played in 2021. This time he is not passing through, but he is destined to stop for a long time: «I thank Pedone, Boniciolli and Martelossi because they strongly turned me to Udine.

My decision came quickly, I knew what I wanted: to play to win and not to save myself or to finish in the top eight. The choice to sign a contract for several years confirms my willingness to marry this project at 360 ° ».

The Isonzo player is part of the large group of players from our territory, with whom he has already played in his experiences in Cremona, Udine and Trieste. «It is one more thing that will help us not to start from scratch on our path of growth and cohesion. In addition to the technical aspect, there is also the human factor, which is fundamental for being a team to the end. I also know the under Fantoma, he was with me in Trieste last year: for him it is a great opportunity ».

Fabio Mian, like Raphael Gaspardo and several other Italian players, has agreed to drop one category. A trend that the player who grew up between Asar Romans and Cbu explains as follows: “In my opinion it is the signal that there is a desire to feel important in an ambitious club, such as Apu, rather than being supporting players in the top flight”.

THE MISSION

To welcome Fabio Mian was the technical director of APU, Alberto Martelossi: «We and Fabio have already met, now he is at home. We reunite an important player in a team with strong external traction. He has already crossed various seas, he knows the difficulty of the championship that we will face. There will be very motivated opponents to challenge excellent teams like ours. We want to exploit his characteristics: the shot on the exhausts, the ability to play in the open field and on a defensive mission against certain opponents ». From “Martello” also the thumbs up for the “made in Friuli” team: «Having many local players helps the technical staff and the club, because the boys feel they are part of a special mission». The mission, it goes without saying, is to bring Udine back to Serie A.