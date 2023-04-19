A brand new historical moment! Baisui Mountain will witness with you!On April 15th, the National Table Tennis Team once again wrote their pride at the WTT Xinxiang Championship. Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, the main players of the new generation of national table tennis players, respectively won the WTT Xinxiang Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles Championships, which once again proved that the National Table Tennis Championships Tiantuan’s dominance in table tennis is unshakable!As part of the championship “China Tiantuan”, Baisui Mountain escorted the whole process, and walked towards the championship road together!





Proud achievements are continuous breakthroughs and surpassing

In the men’s singles final, the world‘s number one Fan Zhendong played against the powerful Chinese player Liang Jingkun. The first game was extremely intense, and the two players rose to 8-level alternately. At the critical moment, Fan Zhendong had a calm mind and dared to make a move. He scored 2 points in a row and took the lead 15-13. Winning the second and third games in a row with absolute advantage. Not to be outdone, Liang Jingkun scored consecutive points in the fourth game and pulled back a game 11-7. After the 8th tie in the fifth game, Fan Zhendong seized the key ball and did not give Liang Jingkun a chance, and finally won the championship 4-1.

In the women’s singles final, world number one Sun Yingsha faced world number three Wang Yidi. Sun Yingsha once fell behind 0-6 in the first game, but she has always maintained an excellent mentality. The more she fought, the more courageous she became, and she finally defeated Wang Yidi 4-1 to win the championship. This victory is also Sun Yingsha’s 21 consecutive victories in the singles arena.





After the game, Sun Yingsha said in an interview: “Our strength is between the same. Facing the game, it is more about the mentality and focus on the game. My recent competitive state is getting better and better.” Indeed, As the world‘s No. 1 post-00 little devil king, in the past two months, Sun Yingsha has been in full swing. She has been the best in the competition. Doubles, women’s doubles champion, mixed doubles champion for the second through match, the world‘s first ranking is well deserved.

Behind the brilliant achievements again and again, it is Sun Yingsha’s hard work and unremitting self-improvement, in exchange for her tough confidence and strength.In the team, she practiced the hardest. The fast, accurate, and ruthless style of play is slowly honed in such repeated practice over and over again. Even if he didn’t win the championship for a while, he was not arrogant or impetuous, and focused on crafting his skills.





With excellent technology and psychological quality beyond others, in 2019, Sun Yingsha won consecutive championships in the Japan Open, Australian Open, and German Open, which amazed everyone. The 19-year-old Sun Yingsha stood out.

Many people said, “I like Sun Yingsha not only because of her beautiful golf, but also because of her quality, the quality of hard work, bravery, confidence, and indomitable progress.”

At every moment of glory, there is the figure of Centennial Mountain

Table tennis is the most test of endurance and strength. The drinking water in the game must not only be stable and safe, but also ensure that it can replenish the water and trace elements lost in the body after a large amount of exercise.

Replenish water during breaks, replenish energy between matches, and share joy when winning the championship… In every step of Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha’s aspirations for the WTT Xinxiang Championship, there is the figure of Baisui Mountain.





Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha and other national table tennis athletes continue to refine their tactical moves on and off the field, constantly break through their own limits, persevere, and their positive sportsmanship resonates at the same frequency as the national brand Baisuishan’s pursuit of high quality for decades of overcoming difficulties and striving for perfection . The two have achieved each other, won glory for the country on the world stage, shined brilliantly, and confirmed “China‘s strength” to each other.

As the darling of healthy people, Baisui Mountain actively advocates a healthy and hard-working lifestyle, creating its unique and differentiated value proposition. Its high degree of fit with sports has become a competition with the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT World Table Tennis Federation). ) basis for hand-in-hand cooperation.Next, Baisui Mountain will participate in the WTT Macau Championship and the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships with the National Table Tennis Team. While ensuring the quality of drinking water for Chinese players, it will also provide high-end natural mineral water from China to the world.

Cross-border sports marketing, Baisuishan masters the traffic code

In the era of pan-entertainment, it is difficult for a single advertisement to impress the public, and viral marketing can easily disgust the public. In this context, more warm sports marketing has super high influence and extraordinary cohesion across national boundaries, cultures and age circles, which can arouse the emotional resonance of the public and is more conducive to brand communication.

As a national brand, Baisuishan started cross-border sports marketing a few years ago, and is deeply bound to international high-end events in many fields such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, sailing, etc., and has become a leader in sports marketing. Full brand power and competitiveness!





Compared with many events, the table tennis event that brings together national emotions can be called the never-ending pride of the Chinese people. The reason why Baisui Mountain plays table tennis matches is firstly because of the national status of table tennis, and the national attention is beyond imagination; The pursuit of more diversity, more personality and higher quality is in line with the target group of Baisui Mountain.

The third is because of the love and persistent pursuit of national table tennis players in the field of specialization, and the belief and hard work of striving to represent China‘s strongest technology to win glory for the country on the world stage coincides with the concept of Baisui Mountain. Over the years, Baisui Mountain has also been pursuing the highest point of technology. According to the requirements of “National Food Safety Standard for Drinking Natural Mineral Water” GB8537, natural mineral water must be naturally gushed from deep underground or collected through drilling, and contain a certain amount of minerals, trace elements or other components. There are very few water sources that can meet this standard. Therefore, based on strict requirements, Baisui Mountain has found five water sources with the highest standards in the world, and only for a bottle of good water with super high investment. .





In 2023, Baisui Mountain will strengthen its differentiated advantages in sports marketing, deeply cross-border and break the circle, and join hands with international events such as the Marathon, Basketball World Cup, Shanghai Tennis Masters, China Tennis Open, and Volleyball World Club Cup. It is foreseeable that from the live broadcast of major international events, the analysis of celebrities, the exciting moments, and then to the popular players, through the hot topics that are constantly swiping the screen, Baisui Mountain will make another success in marketing. With the influence of international events, Baisui Mountain will Suishan’s global brand image will be more deeply rooted in the hearts of consumers!

The authoritative endorsement of international competitions allows Baisui Mountain to better demonstrate its champion quality and convey its brand proposition to the world. Next, Baisui Mountain will continue to work hard to promote sports around the world, and become a participant, companion and supporter of people’s healthy life!



