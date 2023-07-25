FC Bayern: Joshua Kimmich talks about a possible change of club

Football farewell rumors

“I have no other plans,” Kimmich admits to FC Bayern

“Competition will be intensified in midfield”

FC Bayern Munich officially presented the two newcomers Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro in a press conference. Sports reporter Julien Wolff explains exactly how this should pay off for the team.

FC Bayern has arrived in Japan. At the beginning of the PR tour there are problems at a press conference before the game against Manchester City. Midfield boss Joshua Kimmich is unequivocal about his future.

After around twelve hours on the plane, the first working day began with a press conference. Thomas Tuchel and the FC Bayern team arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday night, and the record German soccer champions are traveling through Asia for ten days. A PR trip with friendlies, training sessions and appointments with sponsors.

Because of translator problems, the press conference in the morning German time was a bit chaotic, Tuchel left the podium after just nine minutes. Then we went to the first training session after landing in the Japanese metropolis.

Joshua Kimmich was also on the podium. The national player confessed to FC Bayern and probably put an end to the transfer speculation for the time being. “I am very sure that I will play here at Bayern next season. At least I personally have no other plans,” said the 28-year-old.

Joshua Kimmich was not without controversy at FC Bayern last season

Recently there had been rumors about Kimmich’s future. Tuchel had emphasized that he could not give any guarantees as to who would be part of the squad on September 1 after the transfer period. Kimmich’s departure would be “a big surprise” for the football teacher. It was also reported that Kimmich was no longer unsaleable.

Just 32 hours after arriving in Japan, Kimmich and his colleagues have their first test: on Wednesday (12.30 p.m. / RTL and Sky) Munich will play against Manchester City, the winner of the Champions League.

Bayern advertise for Walker

In the game they meet full-back Kyle Walker, who is being courted by FC Bayern. It is the first of three friendlies. “I’m looking forward to the game. City are currently the best team in Europe. We can see straight away where we stand,” says Kimmich.

The showdown with star coach Pep Guardiola comes too early for Min-jae Kim to join. “He probably won’t play,” said Tuchel, praising the South Korean defender’s development: “He took the next step at every club. We are pleased that he has chosen us and hope that he will quickly find his feet and be able to continue his development with us.”

Other opponents on the marketing trip in Asia are the Japanese premier league club Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on Saturday and Liverpool FC in Singapore on Wednesday next week.

In addition to national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is training individually in Munich, attacker Thomas Müller, who is completing a special training program in Munich due to hip problems, and the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and access Raphaël Guerreiro are also absent from the trip.

