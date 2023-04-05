The master thieves from Freiburg spoil the mood of the people of Munich. Now the first title has been lost under Thomas Tuchel. The 1: 2 is a game that is symptomatic for FC Bayern in 2023.

Es negligently it has not been determined how Oliver Kahn arrived at his seat in the football arena in Munich on this Tuesday evening, which his club believed should have ended without any fun.

And so, unfortunately, one can only speculate for fun that he, the CEO, meandered through dark side streets in his car, that he slipped through a dark side entrance into the stadium, that he even looked around nervously in the VIP lounge – that he did all this because he has known since Saturday night that he can no longer feel safe in his arena; because he knows there’s a detective there investigating him.