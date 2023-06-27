FC Bayern: Lothar Matthäus predicts major upheaval

FC Bayern Munich “Five to six players”

Matthäus predicts major upheaval at FC Bayern

Status: 11:19 a.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

The FC Bayern team, here before the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Manchester City

Source: pa/dpa/Tom Weller

FC Bayern is working on the squad of the future. The club is aware that there must be a change in personnel. Expert Lothar Matthäus believes that the cut will be big – and even puts Goretzka up for grabs.

Record national player Lothar Matthäus believes in a major upheaval at Bayern Munich this summer. “I’m sure that five to six players from the current squad will no longer wear the Bayern jersey next season,” wrote the former Bayern captain in his column for the pay TV channel Sky. He named Yann Sommer, Sadio Mané, Ryan Gravenberch and the recently awarded Marcel Sabitzer and Alexander Nübel as prank candidates.

“The fact is: Bayern has to make room for new things and also have to pay for the transfers. That’s why there’s still a lot to do,” wrote Matthäus. In order to get a top-class centre-forward, Bayern could perhaps also offer a player “and put some money on top of it,” said the 1990 world champion: “Maybe someone is interested in Goretzka and has a striker on offer?”

He was particularly disappointed by Mané, who was still considered a royal transfer last summer. “Mané was an attractive transfer in terms of name, which unfortunately didn’t work out. Two good games, a serious injury and then his character made a negative impression on a teammate and his coach.” The 31-year-old attacking player had also just been voted the “disappointment of the season” in a “Kicker” survey among Bundesliga professionals – and clearly. A full 41.7 percent of the players chose the Senegalese as the player who underperformed the most.

In all likelihood, Bayern will leave after Lucas Hernández, the 27-year-old would like to move to Paris St. Germain. According to media reports, the French national player should already be in agreement with PSG. Now it is up to the clubs to agree on a fee. The people of Munich want 50 million for the 2018 world champion, according to the newspaper “L’Équipe”, PSG’s ideas should be between 35 and 40 million euros.

Irritating contribution of the PSG Ultras in the Hernández case

Hernández wants, PSG wants – everything is actually good if it weren’t for the Paris fans who are anything but easy to care for. They seem to have a big problem with his commitment.

Romain Mabille, President of the “Collectif Ultras Paris” wrote in an Instagram story about a photo montage that shows the defender already in the PSG jersey: “You are not welcome, the Marseillais … and we will know you leave.” That doesn’t sound like the defender at the capital club would be welcomed with open arms.

The background is Hernández’ birthplace Marseille, home of hated archrival Olympique Marseille. Actually a no-go for the hardcore fans from Paris. But: The statement by the ultra boss could also be a joke, after all he provided his post with a smiley face.

While the seriousness of the post remains open-ended, one thing is certain: the rabid PSG fans are not to be trifled with. They don’t stop at big names either, as even world champion Lionel Messi found out last season. The Argentinian received a tough love withdrawal and was mercilessly hissed at by the fans in the final stages of his engagement in Paris. The same has happened to Marco Verratti and Neymar. The Brazil star even had a fan mob raging in front of his villa.

