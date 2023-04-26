Home » FC Bayern: Mehmet Scholl, who has been in hiding for a long time, is ready for a new task
FC Bayern: Mehmet Scholl, who has been in hiding for a long time, is ready for a new task

FC Bayern: Mehmet Scholl, who has been in hiding for a long time, is ready for a new task
FC Bayern Munich “I’m really interested”

Scholl, who has been submerged for a long time, is ready for a new task

Mehmet Scholl played 36 times for the German national team from 1995 to 2002

After a break of several months, Mehmet Scholl spoke up again. He announced that he wants to return to the football business. In the discussion about the crisis at FC Bayern, he raves about sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

NAfter a long time, Mehmet Scholl once again publicly sent a sign of life at the weekend. He reacted to Felix Magath’s statements on Sunday in the Sport 1 program “Doppelpass”. Scholl replied to a post by the broadcaster on Instagram: “Felix is ​​right.”

“In my time, FC Bayern bought players as they wanted. But I don’t think the current squad was put together like this without the coach’s consent,” explained the former Munich coach and explained why he thought Julian Nagelsmann had failed: “Apparently the coach didn’t have the tact to build a team like this to stick together.”

Scholl is now apparently aiming for a return to the football business. The 52-year-old announced this in the podcast “Einfach mal Luppen” by Felix and Toni Kroos. “I was completely out for a year – three, four, five months ago I felt like watching again,” said the former international in an interview with the Real Madrid soccer star and his brother.

Declaration of love to the sports director of FC Bayern

“There’s a lot going on in football at the moment. And I’m interested again – really interested,” said Scholl. “I don’t know in what form I’ll appear again,” said Scholl, who won the championship eight times with FC Bayern.

Scholl was a sought-after football expert, also on German television. The ex-professional also trained the Bayern reserve at times. “I had to look at everything, I have to know what I’m talking about,” said Scholl. He was tired of looking at it all. “Then I noticed that I actually mobbed far too much. That’s not me either.” Now he is ready for a new task.

Scholl did not want to get involved in the discussion about the crisis at his former club FC Bayern – he was too far away. “I don’t have enough insider information.” Scholl said of his former teammate Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern’s director of sport: “I love Brazzo, he was one of my favorite teammates – a great guy with a huge heart for Bayern. I think he’s doing a good job.” Salihamidzic is just as eager and committed as a player. “I look at the transfers – and he’s doing a good job.”

Scholl didn’t want to judge the work of CEO Oliver Kahn, with whom he was already on the pitch at Karlsruher SC in the Bundesliga: “I can’t judge what Olli is doing at all because I have no insight into the work of one CEO.”

