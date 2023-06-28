FC Bayern Munich is apparently interested in César Azpilicueta from Chelsea

FC Bayern Munich has apparently targeted César Azpilicueta from Chelsea. This is reported by Sport Bild.

Accordingly, the Spanish defender, who can play both on the wing and the inside, would represent an alternative to Benjamin Pavard should he leave the club in the summer.

Azpilicueta is said to have maintained contact with Thomas Tuchel even after the trainer left the Blues. Under the current Bayern coach, the 33-year-old was captain and won the Champions League in 2021.

© Getty Images

CESAR AZPILICUETA CHELSEA LEANDRO TROSSARD ARSENAL PREMIER LEAGUE 02052023

In addition to Azpilicueta, there have recently been rumors of interest in Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. The contracts of both experienced defenders expire after the coming season, which is why the fee due should be limited.

The interest is based on the unclear future of Pavard, who has submitted a change request to the FCB managers. According to reports, Lucas Hernández also wants to turn his back on Munich.

Hernández, on the other hand, is to be replaced by Kim Min-Jae. According to the RMC, the details of a transfer have already been clarified for the South Korean from SSC Naples.

Azpilicueta has been under contract at Chelsea since 2012. Despite his advanced age, he was still regularly used for the Blues in the preseason.

Of his 32 appearances, the Spaniard has been called up a total of 14 times as a right-back. There are also six games as a central defender, one as a left-back and four in right midfield in front of a back three.

© Getty

Benjamin Pavard Bavaria 2023

