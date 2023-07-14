FC Bayern: The World Cup in Qatar will subsequently become a source of money for Munich

FC Bayern Munich storage fee

The World Cup in Qatar will subsequently become a source of money for FC Bayern

National players like Joshua Kimmich (centre) and Serge Gnabry (right) provided FC Bayern with substantial extra income

Fifa pays a release fee after each tournament for the release of national players. FC Bayern will earn millions at the 2022 World Cup. Only two clubs get more money than the German record champions.

FC Bayern received 4.33 million dollars, which is the equivalent of 3.88 million euros, for the secondment of its players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This means that the German record champions will receive the third-highest amount among the 440 beneficiaries. Only the English triple champion Manchester City received more money from the Fifa pot with the equivalent of 4.12 million euros and the Spanish champion FC Barcelona with 4.07 million euros. This emerges from the figures published on Thursday by the world association Fifa.

Behind Bayern, Borussia Dortmund with the equivalent of 2.22 million euros and RB Leipzig (1.97 million euros) received the most money among the 27 German clubs that sent players to the World Cup at the end of last year. Borussia Mönchengladbach (1.66 million) and Eintracht Frankfurt (1.51 million) also come to an amount of over one million euros after converting the dollar value. All 18 Bundesliga clubs and nine second division clubs can look forward to a severance payment. “The club participation program is an example of how much club football is benefiting from the World Cup,” said Fifa President Gianni Infantino in a statement from the world governing body.

Fifa increases bonuses for clubs

Fifa will pay a total of 209 million US dollars to the clubs for a total of 837 World Cup players. That’s the equivalent of around 188 million euros. 10 950 dollars are paid per player per day. The lion’s share of the total goes to Uefa with around 143 million euros. The top earners in Europe are the English clubs with 33.86 million euros. With 18.89 million euros, the DFB ranks third behind Spain (21.69 million).

For the upcoming World Cup tournaments in 2026 and 2030, the payment from the world association to the clubs will increase to 355 million dollars each. However, the number of participating nations will increase from 32 to 48 at the next finals in three years’ time in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

