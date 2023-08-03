Feasible options! Sparta already knows who they can face in the fight for the Champions League

Eighteen years. That’s how long football Sparta has been waiting to advance to the shiny Champions League. After this year’s title, he has another attempt. The hopeful news is: there is no giant lurking on the way to the main stage of the most prestigious club competition. This applies to the third preliminary round, which Sparta will play next Tuesday in the FC Copenhagen arena, as well as to the potential playoffs. There are currently four variants, the draw will take place on Monday, August 7.

