Gabi Sabatini is the symbol of Argentine tennis, but very Italian blood flows in her veins. Italy-Argentina, the match played today at the Unipol Arena in Bologna for the Davis Cup group stage, is Gabriela’s derby. She is four times queen of the Internationals, she is also an Italian citizen since 2003 and she often comes to our part to find her niece Oriana, Paulo Dybala’s companion for four years.