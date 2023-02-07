Home Sports Federica Brignone won the gold medal in the combined at the World Ski Championships
Italian skier Federica Brignone won the gold medal in the combined at the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France. The combined, a discipline that combines a speed test with a technique (in this case super-G and special slalom), was the first race of this edition of the World Championships, and with Brignone Italy therefore won the first gold medal of the manifestation. The silver went to the Swiss Wendy Holdener, the bronze to the Austrian Ricarda Haaser.

For Brignone it is the first world gold: in 2011 in Garmisch she came close in the giant slalom, finishing second. She also has three Olympic medals, 21 World Cup victories, three specialty cups (one in the combined) and one general, won in the season interrupted by the pandemic in 2020.

