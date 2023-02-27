Federico Pasquini charged up Dinamo Sassari in view of the final rush in the league.

These are his words to Mario Carta of La Nuova Sardegna.

“I have to say that after the sprint that earned us 5 victories in the last six games and fifth place, the boys have the right attitude. They want to do, to start again from where we stopped. We have to think about the fact that we are fine now but we must not stop at this feeling good. They may be trivial words but in these cases they make the difference. The important thing is to go ahead and polish the details which, overcoming all the difficulties, have allowed us to become a very consistent and very solid team in the last two months” said Pasquini.

“Now we are fifth and we are masters of our destiny. We mustn’t think about the fact that we’re out of the Champions League and that we didn’t get into the finals of the Coppa Italia, because we deserved not to be there at that time.”

“This year as never before I think the difference has been made by the cohesion between these guys and the great desire to work they have, the relationship with Piero is incredible, the coach has the ability to accelerate or decelerate even in terms of training and this happened even when we were sick”

“We are extremely ambitious, we are in a condition in which being able to be masters of our destiny creates a great advantage for us and gives us the possibility of saying “we are where we should be”.