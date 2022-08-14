Original Title: FedEx St. Jude Championship Moves Rispann to lead the championship! Sartorius T3

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Graphic) On August 14th, Beijing time, the opening game of the playoffs-FedEx St. Jude Championship Mobile Day ended. The 36-hole leader JJ Spahn played steadily and continued to lead the audience with a total score of 197 (-13) after handing over a 68 (-2) on Mobile Day, and the advantage was still one stroke. Sepe Straka, who was in the same group as Spahn, also had a 68 (-2), ranking second alone with a total score of -12. Will Saratoris (-5 in this round), Trey Mulinas (-4 in this round), and Cameron Smith (-3 in this round) ranked in T3 with a total score of -11. The defending champion Tony Feiner (-1 in this round) and Ren Chengzai (-7 in this round) and other players are in the same T8.

The Korn Ferry Tour regular-season finale, the Mobile Day Finisher of the Summit Bank Championship, was held at the same time. Yuan Yechun shot a career-best 62 (-9) in a single round and rose to T5 (total score -11), and the current total score of the three tied leaders is -13. Zhang Xinjun (-4 in this round) is ranked in T22, and the expected ranking of the “Top 25 List” of the season is 73rd, returning to the top 75 “safety line” for the guarantee card and the right to participate in the finals. Dou Zecheng (-3 in this round) and Xiong Jinsong (-2 in this round) are in T41.

August 15th at 21:00the Chinese double star who will play on the PGA Tour next season,Yuan Yechun and Dou ZechengexistPGA Tour WeChat video account live roomWaiting for you to chat! Details are at the bottom of this article.

36-hole leader JJ Spahn continued a good feel. In the top nine of this round, he did not make any birdies, but he also avoided any bogeys; after the transition, he made his third bogey of the week on the 10th hole and took the first place in the round on the 11th hole. Bird, made consecutive key birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, and ended the round with a 68 (-2), keeping his own lead by one stroke.

Spann’s save percentage (84.62%) and green scoring (4.484) this week ranked fourth and fifth respectively, and tee-to-green scoring (7.093) and total scoring (10.209) ranked first in the game. one. Efficient and concise swing action and a putt that does not “hold back” (ranking 12th in the field in putter score) are his magic weapons for winning the championship. (Spahn attacked the flag on the 17th hole, then made a birdie) The 32-year-old American won his first PGA Tour victory of the season (Valerod State Open) and now has a chance to claim his second career title and secure a playoff finale – Eligibility for Tour Championships. At present, Spahn’s real-time FedEx Cup standings are expected to be ranked second (estimated total points: 2985.084), 570.899 points behind Scotty Schaeffler at the top of the list, and it has been basically determined that he will refresh his career-best season ranking (No. 174). See also Towards the Future Together Leaderboard The front of the leaderboard is still crowded, with 15 players within four shots of leader Spann. (Straka attacked the flag on the 13th hole, then made a birdie) The 29-year-old Audley player Sepe Straka started in the same group as Spahn this round. After making birdies on the 13th and 15th holes, he once rose to the top of the leaderboard. Unfortunately, he was on the closing hole. Made a bogey and finished with a 68 (-2). Like Spahn, Straka won his first career PGA Tour victory this season, and he will attack the second championship with a one-shot deficit. He currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings. (Saratoris attacked the flag on the 15th hole, followed by a birdie) Will Saratoris, who has repeatedly missed his first victory on the PGA Tour, has once again won a good chance for himself. He shot a 65 (-5) with 6 birds and 1 bogey this round, and his ranking rose to T3. With the help of new caddie Joel Stoker, Saratoris strives to pierce the “window paper” of winning the championship. Also ranked in T3 with a total score of -11 are Terry Mulinas and Cameron Smith, who handed over 66 (-4) and 67 (-3) respectively this round. (Ferner attacked the flag on the 9th hole, then caught a bird) The defending champion Tony Feiner handed over a 69 (-1) this round. This is his 12th consecutive round of “six”. His personal best record is 16 consecutive rounds of “six”. (The PGA Tour has a tie for third overall). Despite slipping to T8 (-9 overall), Feiner, who is just four shots behind the leader, remains on track to become the first player in FedExCup playoff history to successfully defend his title, as well as Dustin Johnson in 2017. The first player to win three consecutive PGA Tour tournaments. In the same column as Feiner in T8, there are players such as Sam Boons (-3 in this round) and Ren Chengzai (-7 in this round). See also The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council send a call to congratulate the Chinese sports delegation for its outstanding achievements in the Olympic Games, bravely challenge and surpass oneself, and burst out China's power jqknews The best ball of this round came from South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung, the first “post-00” PGA Tour champion, who nearly hit a hole-in-one on the 185-yard 14th hole (PAR3), and then made an easy birdie. At present, he ranks in T17 with a total score of -8. Colin Morikawa, Saif Tigara, Joaquin Nieman and other players are also in T17.Return to Sohu, see more

