original title: feel recovery!Zhao Jiwei made 5 of 7 three-pointers, savior several times at critical moments

On October 14th, the 22-23 season CBA league continued the second round of competition. The defending champion Liaoning team experienced four hard fights and finally defeated the Beijing Shougang team, which performed very well tonight, 83-81.

Zhao Jiwei scored a team-high 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. On the 3-point shot, Zhao Jiwei was very helpful, making 5 of 7 shots, and the shooting rate was as high as 71%.

Against the Guangsha team in the first round of the league, Zhao Jiwei showed his first-class organizational skills and team-leading ability, delivering 7 assists, but he failed to find his offensive touch. The field only scored 2 points. In an interview after the game, Zhao Jiwei said that he was very worried about being hit in the nose due to nose surgery, but playing with a mask as a defender greatly affected his vision.

In tonight’s game, the Beijing varsity was full of toughness, and the combination of inside and outside was very good. The Liaoning team had multiple defensive rounds, and many players switched defenses in a row, but the Beijing Shougang team was still able to pass the ball through patiently. .

Zhao Jiwei hit a 3-pointer in the middle of the first quarter today, and hit a 3-pointer in a positional battle in the second quarter.

The Beijing team once overwhelmed the Liaoning team in the third quarter. At that time, Li Xiaoxu was unable to play with four fouls on his back. Liv was calling for wind and rain in Liaoning’s interior. . Zhao Jiwei hit 3 consecutive points to help the Liaoning team get through the difficulties.

In the middle of the final quarter, Zhao Jiwei and Guo Ailun hit consecutive 3-pointers to help the Liaoning team gain a 4-point advantage. At the last moment, Zhao Jiwei and the Liaoning team continued to maintain high-pressure defense, and used higher-quality defense to affect the Beijing team's hit rate, maintaining a slight advantage to the last 3 points. In the last attack of the Beijing team, Raymond cut a layup and was disturbed, and finally Liaoning defeated Beijing 83-81.

