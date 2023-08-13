Felix Hernandez Joins Mariners Hall of Fame, Forever The King

On Saturday, Seattle celebrated “Felix Day” as former Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. The ceremony, which lasted 45 minutes, took place before the game against the Orioles and included tributes from other players who are members of the club’s Hall of Fame, as well as Hernández’s former teammates and competitors.

During the ceremony, Hernández, also known as “El Rey,” was seated on a throne next to the mound, alongside other Mariners and Hall of Famers, including Adrian Beltre. Hernández thanked his parents, the organization, and his former teammates, while also acknowledging the current Mariners team and addressing the 40,000 fans in attendance.

Hernández’s induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame marks his inclusion into an exclusive group that includes 10 other members: Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martínez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer, and Ichiro Suzuki. All of the other Hall of Famers were present at the ceremony, except for Buhner, Johnson, and Piniella.

Throughout his 15-year major league career, Hernández became the all-time leader in strikeouts, wins, starts, and innings pitched for the Mariners, with 2,524 strikeouts, 169 wins, 418 starts, and 2,729.2 innings pitched.

Expressing his gratitude, Hernández stated, “Today, they have made me the happiest man in the world. It is really an honor. The Mariners, T-Mobile Park, and Seattle will always be a part of my heart and home.”

The induction ceremony was a testament to Hernández’s incredible contributions to the Mariners organization and his lasting impact on the city of Seattle.