Feminist activists, including Alice Coffin, denounce a “violent response” from the PSG security service

Feminist activists, including environmentalist Paris councilor Alice Coffin, denounced Monday October 2 the “violent responses” from the security of the Parc des Princes to the deployment of a banner against sexual violence, Sunday October 1, during the women’s D1 clash between Paris and Lyon.

“Last night, we were with Les Dégommeuses [collectif contre les discriminations dans le sport] at the Parc des Princes for PSG-Lyon »Ms. Coffin testified on X (formerly Twitter). “We unfurled a banner” denouncing recent cases of sexual assault in football, she continues. “There followed a violent response from PSG security. »

Several videos show a security agent from the training asking the Paris advisor to leave, before attempting to take her away by force when she refused, under strong protest from the audience.

The banner sent a message of support to Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso, kissed by the president of the Spanish federation, Luis Rubiales, on the evening of the Women’s World Cup final at the end of August. The affair led to Mr. Rubiales’ resignation on September 10. This banner also showed its support for PSG player Kadidiatou Diani, who filed a complaint in June for sexual assault against former PSG coach Didier Ollé-Nicolle, and a preliminary investigation was opened by the Versailles prosecutor’s office.

A source within PSG explains that the security service’s mission is to intervene as soon as a banner that it has not controlled is unfurled in the stadium. However, this banner had been hidden from them at the entrance to the Parc des Princes, specifies the club. Another rule: the banners must not concern players other than those present on the pitch.

However, the security guard in question “had a disproportionate reaction”, and his boss took over the file a few minutes later, specifies this source.

