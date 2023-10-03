Home » Warning strike at Ikea in central Germany – hundreds involved
News

Warning strike at Ikea in central Germany – hundreds involved

by admin
Warning strike at Ikea in central Germany – hundreds involved

Employees from all five Ikea stores in central Germany took part in a joint warning strike for the first time on Monday. As the Verdi union announced at the request of MDR AKTUELL, around 400 employees from all central German locations came to a rally in front of Ikea in Chemnitz’s Neefepark.

Verdi negotiator Torsten Furgol said it was a clear sign of greater appreciation of the work and recognition of the employees’ performance. The branches in Magdeburg, Günthersdorf, Dresden, Erfurt and Chemnitz all remained open, only in Chemnitz did Ikea have to close the bistro because of the warning strike.

With the warning strike, the union wanted to put pressure on employers in the ongoing collective negotiations. Verdi is calling for higher wages for the 270,000 employees in retail and mail order in Central Germany. Accordingly, their hourly wages should increase by 2.50 euros retroactively from June 2023, and apprentice pay should be increased by 250 euros per month. Four rounds of negotiations have so far remained inconclusive. The fifth round starts on Wednesday.

See also  Ping An Life provides customers with a worry-free, time-saving and money-saving financial consumption experience to protect the happiness and safety of millions of families_Service_Claims_Guarantee

You may also like

PNC captures subject accused of rape – 102nueve...

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution to Impeach...

Elections, recess week, inflation and interest rates: key...

Grugapark in Essen will increase admission prices from...

Government participates in a business round between Argentine...

One dead and two injured in the case...

Elon Musk accuses Spiegel of “not having all...

“Our obligation is to have a country ready...

Delivery Driver Shoots YouTuber in Shocking Prank Gone...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 2,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy