Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the competition is amazed

At 41, the Spaniard is the oldest Formula 1 driver and the surprise of the season. His big hour could come in 2024 if the technical investments of his racing team should really take effect. He calls it “el plan”.

Fernando Alonso has 32 GP wins. For how much longer? Clive Rose / Getty

Chance should become the determination. On the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, the Aston Martin Formula 1 racing team has been assigned pit garage number 33 for Fernando Alonso and his racing car. Ten years ago, the Spaniard won his home Grand Prix at the same place, it was his 32nd victory and his last success in the premier class to date. Last weekend in Monte Carlo, Alonso came close to being second on the podium again.