Home Sports Ferrara: “Kvaratskhelia is formidable, difficult to find players like him”
by admin
The statements of Ciro Ferrara released on Radio Kiss Kiss

In view of the match on Sunday that will be played between Roma e Napoli at the Olympic Stadium, Ciro Ferrara, a former football player, spoke live on Radio Kiss Kiss during “Radio Goal”.

Her statements are as follows:

Kvaratskhelia’s entry was very quickthey are players who make a difference, the more solutions you have the more you make a difference, it is difficult to find players with these characteristics. “

October 19th – 1:25 pm

