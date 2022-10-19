The statements of Ciro Ferrara released on Radio Kiss Kiss

In view of the match on Sunday that will be played between Roma e Napoli at the Olympic Stadium, Ciro Ferrara, a former football player, spoke live on Radio Kiss Kiss during “Radio Goal”.

Her statements are as follows:

“Kvaratskhelia’s entry was very quickthey are players who make a difference, the more solutions you have the more you make a difference, it is difficult to find players with these characteristics. “

October 19th

