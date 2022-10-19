The redundancy fund at Electrolux in Susegana was confirmed for all workers on 21 October, 24, 28 October, while on Monday 31 October all at home, with the traditional permits, for the bridge on 1 November. This is what the company communicated yesterday to the RSU, with a novelty: there is the need to complete 12,500 refrigerators by 7 December, so in the month of November neither will stay at home on the 4th nor the 11th, for the bridge of Santa Lucia, the patron saint. The employees of the cold giant will abstain from work, however, on the days of 7, 14, 15, 24, 25 and 28 November.

The difficult situation forces the company to renounce even 30 fixed-term employment contracts which are precisely expiring. Another 30 will be added on 7 December (but if the situation does not improve, by that date it could be even more).

There is, however, some positive news: another 5 workers have been stabilized (a hundred in just over a year). Electrolux also announced, as regards the possible resignations, that by the end of the year the exits of 30 historic workers will be incentivized. The 100 places for incentivized outings from 3,000 to 72,000 euros, in fact, are coming to an end.

There are also organizational changes: the employees of line 6 have been transferred to line 3 in two shifts, at least until 7 December. Then they come back on line 6 per day. And in December, Line 3 will close two shifts. All of these initiatives have been planned because, as the company has announced, the decline in sales since the last budget increases from 10 to 12 percent. And the trend is also worsening in the Italian market. The next meeting between the parties will be held on November 8, will also take stock of the clerical sector.

Meanwhile, Ruben Campagner’s release from Electrolux has been announced, starting from December 1st. The director of industrial relations will fill a similar role in a non-engineering company in Milan. The position in TalentOne will be opened to look for his replacement. In the meantime, the activities will be managed ad interim by his colleague Marzia Segato. Susegana’s site, beyond any problem, still seems to remain the safest of the group in Italy.

francesco from mas