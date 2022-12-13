The press release from Ferrari has arrived which formalizes what has been known for some time: the French engineer will be the new head of the F1 team, succeeding the outgoing Mattia Binotto

By now it was only a matter of time, the most awaited press release from Ferrari has arrived: Frederic Vasseur is officially the new team principal of the Formula 1 Scuderia. The French engineer, who has been driving Sauber-Alfa Romeo since 2017, takes the place of Mattia Binotto, who resigned and left Maranello on 31 December. He will assume office from 9 January.

the ferrari stages — After the anticipation of the Gazzetta last November, which gave the imminent end of the Binotto era and the beginning of the Vasseur management, Ferrari had first announced the resignation of the engineer who had worked in Maranello for 28 years, to then underline how had begun “the search for a successor” which would have ended “in the new year”. But having sorted out the bureaucratic steps and with the need to plan the near future as soon as possible, in Maranello they decided to formalize what was no longer a secret in the environment: Vasseur will lead the team in the goal that the red has been failing since 2008 , winning the Drivers’ World Championship since Kimi Raikkonen’s triumph in 2007, the last success of the Jean Todt era.

vasseur mission — The goal is far from easy to achieve, given the quality of Red Bull – Drivers' champion with Max Verstappen in the last two editions of the F1 World Championship – and the certain return to competitiveness of Mercedes, which already in the final 2022 showed flashes of newfound efficiency. The French Vasseur, born a few steps from Paris in 1968, has a crucial task but starts from a good base, because the 2022 F1-75 project was decidedly good (3 Leclerc victories, 1 Sainz) and the 2023 project should not deviate much from the previous one. After graduating in aeronautical engineering, Vasseur had made his way into the minor formulas with his own team that had collected various successes and launched quite a few drivers today in F1. The arrival in the World Championship in 2016 with Renault was only the antechamber to the call to Sauber the following year as team principal and managing director: from that 2017 Vasseur led Sauber-Alfa Romeo from last place in the Constructors' World Championship to sixth 2022, with a gradual and uninterrupted growth. Now the Ferrari exam, the most difficult and fascinating.