“After careful consideration, I have decided that I will support Elly Schlein’s candidacy for the Democratic Party secretariat, because I believe that her values ​​and goals are in line with what led me to run: the intention to promote a society that offers everyone the same opportunities. May it reward and value commitment and independence ”, says the new dem senator, professor Andrea Crisanti.

«I have the firm conviction that to build a new Italy, we need a new Democratic Party. A better Pd, to build a better Italy. An independent Democratic Party, free from the logic of power and baronies; a young, open, creative party that rewards merit and skills. A party that excites and stimulates. And I would add: with a look at Europe and abroad, which has a lot to teach us but to which, at the same time, our country gives a great deal in human, cultural and economic terms», declares the parliamentarian elected in the Abroad District.

“At the same time, however, I would like a Democratic Party that would recover the values ​​on which the left should feed: work to reduce social inequalities, to redistribute wealth, to guarantee everyone the full and effective enjoyment of the same rights, to offer opportunities that allow young people to build the profession and the future they want. It is precisely the lack of opportunities for growth – cultural, social and economic – that generates those social inequalities that afflict and limit our country. In fact, the mere redistribution of resources does not solve Italy’s problems if the wall that relegates opportunities to cultural, economic and political elites is not torn down. This is the task and the challenge of a left-wing party, in my opinion», Senator Crisanti points out.

«That’s why I think we need a person who looks at problems differently, and faces them differently and I think Elly Schlein can embody all of this. Naturally – he concludes – whoever wins will have my full support and contribution so that all of this is achieved, and so that the Democratic Party that emerges from the congress and then from the primaries, returns to being a winning party in Italy, a party that manages to involve Italian society and that brings back the desire to commit and participate. May you remember how beautiful, as well as necessary, politics can be”.