LONDON. Scotland’s two most famous women, one against the other. One is the Scottish prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon, champion of independence beyond Hadrian’s Wall. The other is JK Rowling, the mother of “Harry Potter”, English but resident for many years in Edinburgh. But this time independence from London has nothing to do with it. Because in this case, to provoke the indirect confrontation the two, is the Scottish Government’s controversial new gender law.