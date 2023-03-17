Of Daniel Sparisci

Antonio Fuoco takes the 499P ahead of everyone, sharing the wheel with Molina and Nielsen in the first round of the World Endurance Championship

That’s already a feat, regardless of how the race will finish today. Returning to the top category of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) after fifty years, Ferrari took pole in the first round, in the Sebring Mille Miglia. It was Antonio Fuoco who launched the 499P in front of everyone with a time of 1’45”067, beating the number 8 Toyota by 0”214.

The Italian driver will today share the wheel with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen. The last Ferrari to start from the first box on the grid in the premier class was the 312 PB of Arturo Merzario and Carlos Pace at the 1973 24 Hours of Le Mans. Red by Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi and Calado. Pole in an endurance race counts for very little but a sign of the goodness of the project entrusted to Antonello Coletta.

Getting the really incredible pole position. I want to thank all the team involved here and working in Maranello for the extraordinary effort of the last eight months. I’m proud of all of them, and can’t wait to compete. – Fire said -. We will try to do our best, aware that the race will be long and will take place on a track like Sebring that is very demanding for the car. In the race, one of the key factors will be tire management, considering the high temperatures in the afternoon. See also Sydney Marathon becomes World Marathon Grand Slam candidate

How to see the 1000 Miles of Sebring on TV The 1000 Miles of Sebring scatter on Friday 17 March at 5 pm: expected duration of 8 hours for approximately 268 laps. It will be broadcast on TV by Sky and Eurosport (also streamed on Now), and can also be followed from the perspective of the Maranello team drivers thanks to the on-board cameras of Hypercar number 50 and 51, available in streaming on the Ferrari.com website and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel