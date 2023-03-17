The construction of the fire station at the Apiay Air Base in Villavicencio is 60% complete, with an investment of close to 2,289 million pesos, as confirmed by Oscar Salamanca, AIM manager, at the end of a technical visit.

The official recalled that this contract was initially for $1,526 million, but an additional one was made in December, for approximately 763 million pesos, to guarantee its completion.

The station consists of two floors and has spaces for inspection and storage, an electrical room, a communications room, offices, a warehouse, a dining room, accommodation for 14 beds, and bathrooms. Likewise, two water storage tanks with a capacity of 48.39 and 31.50 cubic meters, respectively, will be in service.

The work is carried out by the government of Meta with resources from the Territorial Security Fund (FONSET), which is a special account that is nourished by the contribution of 5% of public works contracts and invested in programs and projects that guarantee the security and citizen coexistence, the preservation of public order and the strengthening of governability.

Source: Government of Meta

