Electronic flag – Rabat As I expected for a while, it was confirmed a while ago that a member of the anti-Moroccan front was dismissed from his post and left the equation of diplomacy in the neighboring country’s regime, after he accumulated a series of failures in his efforts to incite against our country.

It should be noted that, more than a year ago, many voices had risen inside Algeria saying that Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra was no longer the man of the stage, but that the latter’s relations with the powerful general in the regime made the head of state delay the decision to dismiss him. After that, a noticeable estrangement emerged between the minister and his boss, which eased slightly during the last Arab summit, before things returned to the way they were after it was confirmed that the minister had failed Lamamra to make the Arab summit achieve its goals.

In two previous articles, I said that the decision to completely withdraw from deliberation in positions of responsibility was taken against the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, and there was nothing left but to implement it and appoint a new name, perhaps entrusting him with the task of persuading the remaining political regimes that are still nostalgic for the diplomacy of the seventies, to help Algeria In falsifying the history of the fabricated conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, in return for bribes from the money of the brotherly people who are still standing in lines to acquire their basic food needs.

Unfortunately, Lamamra could have practiced his work in a positive and rational manner, but he chose the method of fraud and arrogance, and did not show the necessary diplomatic tact on several occasions, the last of which was his crude and inappropriate handling of the news that talked about the existence of Saudi mediation to ease tension between the Kingdom of Morocco and Algeria. This angered the Saudi leadership at the time, which saw in that reaction a disgraceful example and a lack of tact that is alien to the norms of interaction between the Arab League countries.

We will not miss the “brother” of Lamamra as he leaves office, and it is hoped that he will follow him on a wiser approach to persuade the pillars of the regime in Algeria not to waste more time in their attempts to besiege and harass Morocco, and to realize that the aggressive efforts that have failed since 1947 A year, it will not achieve anything new even if it continues, and it will not succeed in undermining a glorious homeland called Morocco, extending its hand in cooperation for the good of the Algerian brothers, and still hoping for a new awareness that will avoid us wasting all opportunities to build a bright future available, provided that the political and diplomatic decision is independent from A colonial power that does not seem to want the problems of the region to end, and is moving behind the scenes so that a united Maghreb does not emerge with its cooperating countries for peace and development for its peoples.

Whoever reads history understands very well that the Moroccan nation, which has withstood for 4,500 years, in front of the tyrants and empires of the land, preserved its independence and sovereignty, and resisted the occupiers of its lands, can never be harmed by an additional 47 years of generous Algerian support for the mercenaries of secession, and nothing. He can harm its territorial integrity. This is the truth that Ramtane Lamamra was supposed to absorb and work with in his ministry, which it seems that the diplomatic action was bypassing him because of his distribution between him and the intelligence and military services in a way that is more than normal.

Without a doubt, history will remember the outgoing non-diplomatic minister, who deepened gratuitous enmity against Morocco in the hearts of Algerians with his empty statements, and wasted the development time of the two neighboring countries and the two brotherly peoples. And if he invested his faculties in alerting that what was not achieved during the past years of incitement, it is impossible to achieve with today’s Morocco, which is very different from yesterday’s Morocco on all levels, it would have been good for him and better for all.

#Morocco _ is _ great _ for _ the _ messed up

#Long _ live _ Morocco _ and _ lived _ who _ betrayed it

#There is no victor but God

#Increase _ we _ serve _ our _ country

#No _ consolation _ for _ the _ haters