Home Sports Feyenoord defeated Ajax with Trauner
Sports

Feyenoord defeated Ajax with Trauner

by admin
Feyenoord defeated Ajax with Trauner

Feyenoord Rotterdam with Austrian defender Gernot Trauner won the Dutch Eredivisie hit on Sunday and extended their lead in the table. Feyenoord won 3-2 at arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and are six points ahead of the defending champions with eight rounds to go.

Trauner was on the field in the “Klassieker” until the 64th minute, while Florian Grillitsch was on the bench at Ajax. A Lutsharel Geertruida header in the 86th minute gave Feyenoord their first league win at the Amsterdam Arena since 2005 and a big step towards their first league title since 2017.

The other pursuers also failed. PSV Eindhoven with Philipp Mwene drew 1-1 at Vitesse Arnhem and failed to catch up with Ajax. AZ Alkmaar lost 2-1 at Twente Enschede and missed a chance to move into second.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Juve-Inter: world tastings of the Italian derby

You may also like

F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: today the race, Verstappen...

Messi’s team was disappointed by the French media...

Fillo sank Zlín again by exclusion. He rudely...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Juventus (0-1)

Lake Maggiore and surroundings, the most beautiful places...

Lakers VS Mavericks Official Announcement Injury Report: James...

The Spurs this time do not drop but...

Buffalo – Boston 0:7, Complete demolition. Pastrňák also...

Lazio-Roma, Romagnoli stings Mourinho: “There’s no 3rd derby...

Raytheon Technology Co-hosts the 5th China E-sports Industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy