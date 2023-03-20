Feyenoord Rotterdam with Austrian defender Gernot Trauner won the Dutch Eredivisie hit on Sunday and extended their lead in the table. Feyenoord won 3-2 at arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and are six points ahead of the defending champions with eight rounds to go.

Trauner was on the field in the “Klassieker” until the 64th minute, while Florian Grillitsch was on the bench at Ajax. A Lutsharel Geertruida header in the 86th minute gave Feyenoord their first league win at the Amsterdam Arena since 2005 and a big step towards their first league title since 2017.

The other pursuers also failed. PSV Eindhoven with Philipp Mwene drew 1-1 at Vitesse Arnhem and failed to catch up with Ajax. AZ Alkmaar lost 2-1 at Twente Enschede and missed a chance to move into second.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball