The president of SNSD Milorad Dodik said that he respects the will of the citizens of Bijeljina and thanked everyone who went to the referendum today, especially the activists of SNSD and the coalition, who believed that the removal of city leaders is a condition for the progress of this city.

“SNSD and I, as president, respect the will of the citizens of Bijeljina and have always respected it,” Dodik said on Twitter.

He said that he is convinced that the referendum on the impeachment of the mayor of Bijeljina, Ljubiša Petrović, took place in a democratic atmosphere.

“Unlike the SDS, which started whining yesterday about the theft of the results, I am convinced that everything took place in a democratic atmosphere with respect for all regulations of the Republic of Srpska. The SNSD will continue to invest efforts in the development of Bijeljina and its stronger connection with the rest of the Republic of Srpska “, said Dodik.

