Passengers stabbed on flight from Britain to Caribbean | Info

The attack took place on a plane flying from Britain to the Caribbean.

Two people were injured in the attack on the British Airways plane, which was flying from Britain to the Caribbean. According to initial information, a crazed passenger broke a glass bottle and injured two passengers. The incident was recorded on flight BA2159 on Monday, about an hour and a half before landing at its destination.

The pilots had no other option but to continue the flight to the island, while the real drama unfolded in the cabin. The attack was preceded by an argument between two passengersand then one got up from the seat and flew to the stewardess in the “kitchen” of the Boeing 777. There he found a glass bottle, which he broke, and then he ran between the seats and plunged the sharp glass into his “enemy”, and then injured another passenger. Other passengers managed to separate the crazed attacker from the injured, while blood gushing everywhere.

“The two had been drinking on the flight and joking before all this happened. One passenger suffered stab wounds in the torso area, the other in the head area. He allegedly broke a bottle of wine sold on the plane. Suddenly there was blood all over the cabin . No one knew how far this could go. Luckily, it wasn’t worse,” said passenger NP. Upon landing, the attacker was detained, and the injured were rushed to the hospital. The police announced that the investigation is ongoing, and the British Airways company has not yet commented on the matter.

