FIBA World Cup 2023: calendar and format

Below is the calendar and format of the 2023 World Cup which starts on August 25th. It should be taken into account that the competition also assigns places for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 Pre-Olympic.

On the basis of the final classification of the competition, the two best Europeans (outside France), the best two Americans, the best African, the best Asian and the best from Oceania qualify for the Olympics. The best 16 placed in the final standings of the World Cup qualify for the Pre-Olympic without considering the teams that enter directly to Paris 2024.

FIRST PHASE

Group A

Lights: Philippine Arena; Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City

August 25, 2023

Angola – Italy; Dominican Republic – Philippines

August 27, 2023

Philippines – Angola; Italy – Dominican Republic

August 29, 2023

Angola – Dominican Republic; Philippines – Italy

Group B

Headquarters: Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City

August 26, 2023

South Sudan – Puerto Rico; Serbia – China

August 28, 2023

China – South Sudan; Puerto Rico – Serbia

30 August 2023

South Sudan – Serbia; China – Puerto Rico

Group C

Headquarters: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay

August 26, 2023

United States – New Zealand; Jordan – Greece

August 28, 2023

Greece – United States; New Zealand – Jordan

30 August 2023

United States – Jordan; Greece – New Zealand

D group

Headquarters: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay

August 25, 2023

Egypt – Lithuania; Mexico – Montenegro

August 27, 2023

Montenegro – Egypt; Lithuania – Mexico

August 29, 2023

Egypt – Mexico; Montenegro – Lithuania

E group

Sede: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City

August 25, 2023

Germany – Japan; Finland – Australia

August 27, 2023

Australia – Germany; Japan – Finland

August 29, 2023

Germany – Finland; Australia – Japan

F group

Sede: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City

August 26, 2023

Slovenia-Venezuela; Cape Verde – Georgia

August 28, 2023

Georgia – Slovenia; Venezuela – Cape Verde

30 August 2023

Slovenia – Cape Verde; Georgia-Venezuela

G group

Sede: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

August 26, 2023

Iran – Brazil; Spain – Ivory Coast

August 28, 2023

Ivory Coast – Iran; Brazil – Spain

30 August 2023

Iran – Spain; Ivory Coast – Brazil

H group

Sede: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

August 25, 2023

Canada – France; Latvia – Lebanon

August 27, 2023

Lebanon – Canada; France – Latvia

August 29, 2023

Canada – Latvia; Lebanon – France

Read on: Page 1 Page 2 Page 3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

