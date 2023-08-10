FIBA World Cup 2023: calendar and format

Below is the calendar and format of the 2023 World Cup which starts on August 25th. It should be taken into account that the competition also assigns places for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 Pre-Olympic.
On the basis of the final classification of the competition, the two best Europeans (outside France), the best two Americans, the best African, the best Asian and the best from Oceania qualify for the Olympics. The best 16 placed in the final standings of the World Cup qualify for the Pre-Olympic without considering the teams that enter directly to Paris 2024.
FIRST PHASE
Group A
Lights: Philippine Arena; Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City
August 25, 2023
Angola – Italy; Dominican Republic – Philippines
August 27, 2023
Philippines – Angola; Italy – Dominican Republic
August 29, 2023
Angola – Dominican Republic; Philippines – Italy
Group B
Headquarters: Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City
August 26, 2023
South Sudan – Puerto Rico; Serbia – China
August 28, 2023
China – South Sudan; Puerto Rico – Serbia
30 August 2023
South Sudan – Serbia; China – Puerto Rico
Group C
Headquarters: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay
August 26, 2023
United States – New Zealand; Jordan – Greece
August 28, 2023
Greece – United States; New Zealand – Jordan
30 August 2023
United States – Jordan; Greece – New Zealand
D group
Headquarters: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay
August 25, 2023
Egypt – Lithuania; Mexico – Montenegro
August 27, 2023
Montenegro – Egypt; Lithuania – Mexico
August 29, 2023
Egypt – Mexico; Montenegro – Lithuania
E group
Sede: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City
August 25, 2023
Germany – Japan; Finland – Australia
August 27, 2023
Australia – Germany; Japan – Finland
August 29, 2023
Germany – Finland; Australia – Japan
F group
Sede: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City
August 26, 2023
Slovenia-Venezuela; Cape Verde – Georgia
August 28, 2023
Georgia – Slovenia; Venezuela – Cape Verde
30 August 2023
Slovenia – Cape Verde; Georgia-Venezuela
G group
Sede: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta
August 26, 2023
Iran – Brazil; Spain – Ivory Coast
August 28, 2023
Ivory Coast – Iran; Brazil – Spain
30 August 2023
Iran – Spain; Ivory Coast – Brazil
H group
Sede: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta
August 25, 2023
Canada – France; Latvia – Lebanon
August 27, 2023
Lebanon – Canada; France – Latvia
August 29, 2023
Canada – Latvia; Lebanon – France
