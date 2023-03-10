Home Sports FIFA: Decision on World Cup mode 2026 could be made later this month
Sports

by admin
Status: 04.03.2023 00:19

Will there be groups of four instead of three at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA’s decision on the mode could be made this month – it would mean 104 World Cup games instead of the current 64.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada, with 48 teams taking part for the first time. The previous plan was that the 48 teams should play in 16 groups of three. Now the format could be changed to twelve groups of four.

The 37-strong FIFA Council will have to decide on the mode, possibly at its meeting in the run-up to the FIFA Congress in Kigali (Rwanda) on March 16. Speaking on the subject at a Financial Times event in London, FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani of Canada made it clear that groups of four have a good chance.

FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani (right) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Groups of three problematic, groups of four popular

At the World Cup in Qatar, 32 teams played a total of 64 games, as has been the norm since 1998. There will definitely be a new format in 2026 – but which one?

Groups of three before the knockout stage (80 games): In 2017, FIFA decided to contest the tournament with 16 groups of three. From each group, the top two teams should advance to the knockout stage with the round of 16. The big problem in a nutshell: groups of three with two teams progressing can easily lead to arguable last games where the non-playing team is eliminated. This is one of the reasons why it became increasingly clear: the decision is by no means final.

Groups of four before the knockout stages (104 games): FIFA Vice Montagliani said in London that groups of three “have sounded good, but there are problems“. He also asked: “Is it right that you go home after two games??” The groups of four were very attractive in Qatar, which is why many want to keep the mode.

Time and Travel: The game plan becomes a big topic

Twelve groups of four – it would be the current UEFA European Championship format doubled. The game plan is therefore a big challenge. Some locations are extremely far apart. Between Vancouver and Mexico City are around 4,000 kilometers as the crow flies, and several stadiums are in different time zones. “The impact on the environment is an issue”said Montagliani. Thousands of fans, numerous journalists and delegation members travel with the teams.

To reduce the problem a bit, teams should play in zones. “We can’t let teams travel from New York to Los Angeles”said Montagliani. “There will be one group playing in Boston, Philadelphia and New York. Another in Vancouver and Seattle and another in Los Angeles and San Francisco.”

He contradicted a higher burden on the players. “That’s only for the top 1 percent of players, that’s where the problem is. Actually, the average pro doesn’t play that much. The idea that they’re all outplayed isn’t reality.”

The World Cup will be played in 16 cities in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

48 teams means more games – more games means more money

Why are there actually 48 teams at the World Cup? FIFA argues that more teams have better odds “on the development of football in the world mean. Arsène Wenger, FIFA Director of Global Football Promotion, said in Qatar: “If more countries have the chances on the world stage, they will do more for the development of football.” In fact, there are probably other issues in the foreground.

In professional football, many associations still use the rule of thumb that more games mean more money. In Russia 2018, FIFA took in around five billion euros, in Qatar 2022 FIFA expects more than seven billion. The head of applications for the 2026 World Cup, Carlos Cordeiro, spoke of possible income of more than 13 billion euros in 2018.

Size World Cup tournaments
Year Teams games

1930

13

18

1934

16

17

1938

15

18

1950

13

22

1954

16

26

1958

16

35

1962

16

32

1966

16

32

1970

16

32

1974

16

38

1978

16

38

1982

24

52

1986

24

52

1990

24

52

1994

24

52

1998

32

64

2002

32

64

2006

32

64

2010

32

64

2014

32

64

2018

32

64

2022

32

64

2026

48

?

FIFA

The venues of the 2026 World Cup

