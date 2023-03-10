Home World Burnt house in the village near Milić Info
A house owned by Tomislav Slijepčević burned down in the village of Buljevići near Milić on Thursday.

Source: Srna/Milorad Gutalj

The owner was in the house at the time of the fire, said Goran Đurić, commander of the Fire Department from Milić.

Đurić said that a great deal of material damage was caused, and that, after receiving a report, the fire brigade with two vehicles managed to put out the fire, which threatened to spread to auxiliary buildings as well.

“Firefighters were on the scene until the police and fire inspector finished the investigation,” said Đurić, who could not say how the fire started.

(Srna)

